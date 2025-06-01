Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, known for his visually stunning horror films including The Devil's Backbone, Pan's Labyrinth, Mimic, Crimson Peak and Nightmare Alley, is reimagining Mary Shelley's classic tale in his upcoming Frankenstein adaptation. Netflix unveiled the first teaser during its TUDUM 2025 event, offering a chilling glimpse of Oscar Isaac's portrayal of the obsessed scientist Victor Frankenstein as he pursues his most grotesque creation. While the teaser reveals the monstrous creation, it deliberately conceals Jacob Elordi's full transformation into the iconic deformed creature, maintaining suspense for the gothic horror's release. Frankenstein Friday 2024: From 'Bride of Frankenstein' to 'Victor Frankenstein,' Top 5 Movies To Watch and Celebrate the Last Friday of October.

Watch the Teaser of 'Frankenstein':

