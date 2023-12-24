MTV Hustle 03, popular Indian rap/hip-hop reality show, wrapped up its third season with Uday Pandhi, an 18-year-old rapper from Delhi, emerging as the winner. Judged by Badshah and other industry figures, the show highlighted Uday's remarkable talent in battle rap throughout ten competitive weeks. Bassick from Jhansi secured the runner-up spot, while rapper 100RBH aka Saurabh Abhyankar from Amravati was honoured with the OG Hustler trophy. The finale showcased stellar performances from the finalists, making it an intense and emotional episode that captivated fans nationwide. By Invite Only Season 3: Rapper King Gets Candid About His Previous Dating Experiences!.

Uday Pandhi Wins MTV Hustle 03:

Launde saare gayab hain kyunki Delhi ke launde ne lagayi fire hai 🔥 Three cheers for UDAY 🏆🤩 Catch all the episodes of POCO MTV Hustle 03 Represent, Co-powered by Govo Soundbars, T-Series, Wildstone, Appy Fizz & Chupa Chups only on JioCinema. pic.twitter.com/y35VUPk4id — MTV Hustle (@mtvhustle) December 24, 2023

