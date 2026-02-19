Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya sparked significant social media buzz today after sharing a heartfelt birthday wish for model Mahieka Sharma. Posting a romantic photograph of the pair, Pandya referred to Sharma as his "princess," a move that marks a definitive end to months of public speculation following his high-profile divorce from Natasa Stankovic. The post quickly went viral, drawing a wave of supportive comments from teammates and fans alike as the all-rounder balances this new chapter in his personal life with his ongoing preparations for the upcoming cricket season. Hardik Pandya New Tattoo: India Cricketer Inks 'M' Body Art on Neck For Girlfriend Mahieka (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya’s Adorable Birthday Wish for Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma – View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

