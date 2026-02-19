Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartfelt moment with model Geena Sandhu at The Bluff premiere, and the sweet interaction is winning the internet. Geena posted a video on Instagram showing the global star gently comforting her as she became emotional while meeting her idol. In the clip, Priyanka is seen lovingly wiping Geena’s tears, even using her couture gown to console her. Sharing the moment, Geena wrote, “A true girls girl. A woman who will literally use her own couture gown to wipe your tears!!! … a true definition of a QUEEN @priyankachopra.” She also posted photos from the special encounter, leaving fans touched by Priyanka’s warmth. Priyanka Chopra at Harvard: Actress Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan While Reflecting on Her Arduous Hollywood Journey (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Comforts Geena Sandhu - Watch Video

Geena Sandhu Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

