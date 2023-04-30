Uttaran fame, Nandish Sandhu, took to social media today (April 29) and mourned the demise of his 'chote' Onkar Singh Sandhu. The actor penned an emotional note on Insta saying goodbye to his brother. As per reports, Nandish's brother passed away on April 28 due to cancer. May his soul RIP. Arti Singh Gets Six Stitches After She Injures Her Hand While Dining at Restaurant – Reports.

RIP Onkar Singh Sandhu:

