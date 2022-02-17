After a successful season one, the crime thriller Undekhi is back with season 2. The trailer of same was dropped by the makers today and it's surely hard hitting and gritty. Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang have joined the existing cast. Undekhi 2 takes the story forward with the Atwal's facing many challenges with Samarth’s entry, to be played by Nandish.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)