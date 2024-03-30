TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was recently honoured with the ‘Fashionista Of The Year’ award at an event in Mumbai. The Udaariyaan actress has shared a photo of herself happily posing with her award. In her post, Priyanka states that the true definition of fashion is self-expression. Her caption reads, “Another one for simply being myself. I’m sure you’ve heard it before, but to all my girlies, no fashion trend can top being unapologetically yourself and comfortable in your own skin! Shoutout to all the people who create their own fashion rules! Because fashion is about You!” Dressed in a glamorous white outfit, Priyanka appears extremely happy, as evident from her expression. Check out her post below! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sets Hearts Racing in This Rs 2.65 Lakh Black-Coloured Lehenga With Silver Embroidery (View Pics).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)