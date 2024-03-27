Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently turned heads at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party with her beau, Ankit Gupta, and her appearance was truly enchanting. She has now shared her look from the event on Instagram. People couldn't help but notice not only her glamorous attire but also its expensive price tag. She wore a beautiful black and silver lehenga, designed by Swathi Veldandi, which cost a whopping Rs 2.65 lakhs. Priyanka looked elegant and graceful, capturing attention with her charming smiles and confident poses. It's safe to say that she has stolen many hearts with her stunning appearance. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gets Close to Ankit Gupta, Sizzles and Dances Her Heart Out in Viral Video from Holi 2024 Celebration - WATCH.

