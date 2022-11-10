Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram and reacted to Indian cricket team losing against England in T20 World Cup's semifinals. In the video shared by the actor, we get to see Disha Parmar along with cast and crew of the serial feeling said over the Men in Blue's drubbing on the Australian field. "Nobody is crying," he sarcastically captioned the clip. Fans Miss MS Dhoni the Captain As India Fail to Reach Final of T20 World Cup Yet Again, See Reactions.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

