Indian fans are missing the legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after India failed to qualify for the final of 2022 T20 World Cup. India lost to England in the second semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. Set 169 runs to win, England openers Alex Hales and Los Buttler stitched an unbeaten partnership to see their side home.

See Fans' Reactions:

Missing

Appreciation

Reminder

It's abt captaincy with ability putting 10 players as 1 unit which MS Dhoni did in his time ✅ Rohit somehow managing clearly evident, Hardik trying to take over in btwn, Bhuvi lacking killing stint in crucial times, demoralised KL Rahul continued, chahal? 😭#T20Iworldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/9mvOMD35wB — DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) November 10, 2022

Smart Captain

Not willing to change players as per the playing conditions is the main reason for the loss! MS Dhoni did it during 2007 WC. Most smart captains do! Just crazy to see persistence with bhuvi, ashwin when you had bishnoi, siraj as apt for today’s game. — vinyl2s (@mahadikson) November 10, 2022

Golden Era, No More

Yes.... It was the era of MSD's captaincy when lifting trophies seems like a walk in the park. Clear and Effortless. A Golden Era for all Indian Cricket Fans 👑💎#MSDhoni𓃵 #sackRohitSharma#ViratKohli𓃵 #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/SMoppL6awu — Tanmay Kumar Deka (@ca_tnmykrdeka) November 10, 2022

Miss You Dhoni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)