Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry Cavill spoke about his return as Superman in Black Adam and how he hopes to play a more joyful version of the character in the future. However, as a surprise, he was treated to a video from Zack Snyder from the set of Rebel Moon where the director called Cavill the "greatest Superman ever" and that he can't wait to work with him again. Cavill responded by saying how appreciative he is of Zack Snyder as the director was the one to cast him as Superman in 2013s Man of Steel. Superman Will Be ‘Enormously Joyful’ When He Returns to the DCEU, Says Henry Cavill.

Check Out the Tweet:

Zack Snyder says to Henry Cavill — “I can’t wait to work with you in the future and you, are of course, the greatest Superman ever.” Henry Cavill responds “he’s a lovely man and I am enormously appreciative for everything he’s done for me.” (Source: https://t.co/lyXgyJi5nt) pic.twitter.com/AIGJdFx6WN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 26, 2022

