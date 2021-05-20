150 GPS Based Ventilator Beds From PM CARES Fund Established at Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre in Delhi Start Functioning (Video):

#WATCH | 150 GPS based ventilator beds from PM CARES Fund established at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Chhatarpur in Delhi started functioning, in addition to 500 oxygen beds already functional here for providing critical care to #COVID19 patients: ITBP (Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/MJikQIa6XQ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

