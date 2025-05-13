The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the Class 10 SSC result today, May 13. As per the press release, the board will announce the results at around 1 PM. Students awaiting their results can access their scorecard online through the board's official websites at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Once the results are declared, students can apply for mark verification, answer sheet photocopies, and revaluation through the aforementioned portals between May 14 and May 18. It is to be noted that the application for re-examination will begin on May 15. Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2025 Out on manresults.nic.in: BSEM Releases Class 10 Exam Results Online, Know How To Check and Download Scorecards.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Today:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)