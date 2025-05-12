Imphal, May 12: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 results today, May 12. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now access their results on the official website at manresults.nic.in.

Students needed to score at least 33% of the total marks in each subject to clear the Manipur HSLC exam 2025. Scroll down to know how to check and download the Manipur HSLC Result 2025.

How To Check Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2025

Visit the official website of the board at manresults.nic.in.

Click on the link “Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Examination Result 2025”.

Enter Roll Number and Registration Number as mentioned on your admit card.

Click on the Submit button.

Manipur HSLC exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The Manipur HSLC 2025 marksheet will contain details such as the student's name, roll number, and date of birth, along with subject-wise marks, total marks, and the final result status indicating whether you have passed or failed. Those who fail to clear the exam will be able to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for the compartment exams will be announced later.

In other news, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially confirmed the date and time for the Maharashtra Board 10th result. The Maharashtra class 10 results 2025 will be declared on May 13 at 1 pm. Once out, you’ll be able to check your scores on the official websites like mahresult.nic.in, results.gov.in, DigiLocker.

