The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Win-Win W-805 weekly lottery results of today, January 20, from 3 PM onwards. Lottery players who bought Kerala State Lottery tickets of Win-Win W-805 can watch the live streaming below to know the winners' names. Today's lottery draw of Win-Win W-805 promises to be exciting as participants await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. It must be noted that Kerala State Lotteries organises a variety of lotteries including Win-Win W-805, Nirmal NR-415, 3 PM Live and Fifty-Fifty FF-125 among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart of 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)