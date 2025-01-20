Mumbai, January 19: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya will soon announce the results of the archery-based lottery game Shillong Teer of today, January 20. Once Round 1 and Round 2 are completed, the KHASA will release the Shillong Teer Result for various games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants who bought tickets and placed bets are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Those interested in checking today’s Shillong Teer Result can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com for updates.

The Shillong Teer games, played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, consist of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 - and include eight different Teer games: Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played from Monday to Saturday, these games attract participants from Meghalaya and neighbouring Northeastern states. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 20, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer is a speculative lottery game rooted in the local culture of the Khasi tribe. The eight different Teer games not only allow local archers to hone their archery skills but also help promote the sport, all while giving participants a chance to win various prizes. To view the Shillong Teer Result, players can visit the websites mentioned earlier. Additionally, the Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 can be checked here at LatestLY to find the winning numbers. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based game where participants select numbers between 0 and 99, predicting how many arrows will hit the target. The game begins with archers firing arrows at designated targets in two rounds. After the rounds conclude, the last two digits of the arrows that hit the target are chosen as the winning numbers. Fully legal and regulated by the Meghalaya government, the Teer games offer players a chance to win various prizes based on how closely their predictions match the results.

