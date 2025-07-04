Lottery players awaiting the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery of today, July 4, have come to the right place. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery of Nagaland State Lotteries can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lottery players can watch the live streaming below as Nagaland State Lotteries announce the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery results of today's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Seagull Friday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

