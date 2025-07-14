The Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery of today, July 14, will be announced shortly. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Besides the Dear Dwarka lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries also host lotteries such as Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Godavari and Dear Finch, etc. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)