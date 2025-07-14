Mumbai, July 14: Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is played six days a week at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya. On this Monday, July 14, 2025, enthusiasts eagerly await the latest Shillong Teer Results, which include winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result is determined by skilled archers shooting arrows in two rounds, with the winning numbers derived from the total arrows hitting the target. Check out the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 14 below.

For those looking to stay updated, the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 14, 2025, will be published online on sites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms provide easy access to the detailed results of Round 1 and Round 2, helping participants check their numbers quickly. Stay tuned and check the official Shillong Teer Results today to know if you’re a winner. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 14, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer results for July 14, 2025, participants should visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results are announced in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. To view the winning numbers, select the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" option for July 14, 2025, which displays detailed results of both rounds. Step one is to visit any of these websites, step two is to locate the date-specific result option, and step three is to check the winning numbers for both rounds. For convenience, participants can also check Shillong Teer results below, including the "Shillong Teer Result for July 14, 2025." Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 77

Second Round - 89

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 85

Second Round - 01

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 97

Second Round - 45

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, and surrounding regions. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is conducted from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It involves skilled archers shooting arrows at a target, and participants place bets on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. The game is played in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with results based on these totals. Shillong Teer is legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act and is regulated by the state government, making it a unique blend of traditional sport and legal betting.

