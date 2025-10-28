The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today, October 28. The Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima. Nagaland lottery players can watch the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The winner of Nagaland's Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery is being played. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result of October 28

