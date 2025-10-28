Kolkata, October 28: The much-awaited Kolkata Fatafat lottery, popularly known as Kolkata FF, will announce its results today, October 28, 2025. Players who have bought tickets can view the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) on portals like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Over time, the game has become a major attraction for residents of Kolkata, West Bengal. Similar in concept to Satta Matka, Kolkata Fatafat allows participants to choose numbers and place bets. Each round of the game is known as a bazi, with results being declared multiple times throughout the day. If you’re looking to check today’s Kolkata Fatafat Result, you’ve come to the right place! Scroll below to see the winning numbers for October 28, 2025, in the updated Kolkata FF Result Chart.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery draws thousands of players every day who purchase tickets to test their luck. The results are announced in eight rounds, each conducted at 90-minute intervals starting from 10 AM. With several draws held daily, participants get multiple chances to win throughout the day. Click here to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result: Know Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers for October 27, 2025.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 360 123 557 340 9 6 7 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 150 224 680 179 6 8 4 7

In India, lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states, with Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal among the most prominent. These states run various government-regulated lotteries that attract widespread participation and generate significant revenue. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

For those who choose to participate in lottery games, LatestLY reminds them to proceed with caution and awareness. It is crucial to understand that every lottery involves an element of financial risk, with no guaranteed returns. Responsible participation and awareness of legal boundaries can help prevent addiction, financial distress, and other adverse effects associated with such games.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

