The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery of today, October 18, will be declared soon. Those participating in the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names of today's lucky draw will be announced shortly. The Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima. The winner of Nagaland's Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Stork Saturday Lottery Result of October 18

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)