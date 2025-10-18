Kolkata, October 18: The Kolkata civic authorities are set to release the Kolkata Fatafat Result for today, October 18, across eight rounds throughout the day. Participants of this popular Satta Matka-inspired lottery can check the latest winning numbers and live updates on platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, commonly known as Kolkata FF, is played exclusively within Kolkata, West Bengal. Every day, the Kolkata FF lottery features eight separate rounds, commonly referred to as “bazis.” The outcomes for each bazi, from the first to the eighth, are declared one after another as the day progresses. Those eager to stay updated can also find the live updates on the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for October 18, 2025.

This popular lottery is similar to Satta Matka, featuring several rounds throughout the day. Winning numbers are revealed at intervals, keeping players engaged throughout the day. Offering eight opportunities to try their luck, players remain actively involved from morning till evening, anticipating the announcement of winning numbers in each round. Similar to the traditional Satta Matka system, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game involves predicting numbers and placing bets, with winners being announced after each round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 18, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM Game Off Game Off

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

There are 13 states in India where lotteries are legally permitted, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. LatestLY advises players to stay informed and mindful of local regulations before participating.

It’s important to familiarise yourself with the rules, betting system, and result patterns. Treating the game as a source of entertainment rather than a way to make quick money helps ensure a safer, more responsible, and enjoyable experience for all players.

