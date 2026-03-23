The Sikkim State's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is a popular government-authorised draw conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries every Monday at 6:00 PM. For the draw being held today, March 23, the Sikkim lottery offers a life-changing 1st prize of INR 1 crore, with tickets priced affordably at just INR 6. Managed under strict government supervision to ensure transparency, the prize structure of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery also includes a second prize of INR 9,000 for ten winners, a third prize of INR 450, and various smaller denominations down to a fifth prize of INR 120. Participants can verify their results through official government portals or the "Dear Government Lottery" results, and winners are advised to claim their prizes within 30 days by presenting their original physical tickets at designated state offices. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 23, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

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