A 36-year-old constable of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly died by suicide after he shot himself at Dongri Tuesday morning, said Mumbai police. Reportedly, the SRPF jawan shot himself early in the morning after completing night duty at a BMC school in Dongri where the SRPF contingent has been put up.

