A full emergency was declared for Vistara Airlines flight UK 781 operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar due to hydraulic failure, news agency ANI quoted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying. The aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, returned to Delhi after take off. The flight landed safely at 2019 hours after the full emergency was declared at 1953 hours. Chhattisgarh: Two Raipur-Bound Flights Diverted to Bhubaneswar and Nagpur Due to Poor Visibility

Check Tweet:

A full emergency was declared for Air Vistara flight UK 781 operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar due to hydraulic failure: DGCA pic.twitter.com/udaj3b1ern — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)