A group of agitators were seen protesting against Agnipath, the short-term service scheme for recruitment in Army proposed by the Union government. The agitators resorted to a unique way of protest by doing push-ups on railway tracks at Barrackpore railway station in North 24 Parganas district in WestBengal at June 18 Morning. The Police Managed to move the protestors after a few hours but; although protestors managed to stop the train in a very busy hour. Few came forward to make their voice heard where they demanded roll-back of the new recruitment scheme.

