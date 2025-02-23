AAP leader Gopal Rai announced on Friday, February 23, that Atishi had been unanimously chosen as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. Addressing a press conference, he praised Atishi’s leadership, stating, "In the legislative party meeting today, it has been unanimously decided that Atishi will be the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly. In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as the CM. AAP will fulfil the responsibility of a healthy opposition." ‘AAP Destroyed Delhi During Its Tenure’: BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Alleges ‘Arvind Kejriwal-Led Party Did Not Give Any Ministerial Position to Sikh’.

Atishi Named Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai says, "...In the legislative party meeting today, it has been unanimously decided that Atishi will be the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly...In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as the CM...AAP will fulfil… pic.twitter.com/n5ltvaH57I — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2025

