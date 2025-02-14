In a shocking incident, a man attacked a woman with acid on Valentine's Day after she rejected his proposal in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya. Unable to handle the rejection, the accused first stabbed the victim with a knife before throwing acid at her. According to the report, the victim was set to be married on April 29. The accused was identified as Ganesh, a resident of Ammacharu Mitta locality in Madanapalle town. Locals rushed the injured woman to Madanapalle Government Hospital for treatment. Officials later shifted her to Bengaluru for better treatment. Police have launched an investigation, registered a case and special teams formed to apprehend the accused. Acid Attack in Lucknow: Woman, Cousin Sustain Burn Injuries in Acid Attack by Unidentified Man in Chowk Area.

Acid Attack in Andhra Pradesh:

#AcidAttack on woman in #AndhraPradesh : Shocking, a young woman (24) was brutally attacked with acid and a knife in #Perampalli village, #Gurramkonda mandal of #Annamayya district, on #ValentinesDay on Friday. The victim, who was set to be married on April 29, was reportedly… pic.twitter.com/1t8VMcsDKH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)