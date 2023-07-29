In an unfortunate incident that took place in Gujarat, a boat capsized in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati river. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per reports, the boat reportedly capsized while boating in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati River. The 52-second video clip shows a man rafting in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati River in his boat when the boat capsizes and he falls into the river. Soon, two people riding another raft come to the man's aid as they try and rescue him. Gujarat: Five Children Drown to Death in Methan Village.

Raft Overturns While Sailing in Sabarmati River

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)