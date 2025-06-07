A high-tension drama unfolded in Ahmedabad’s Shivam Awas on Friday when a wanted criminal, Abhishek alias ‘Shooter’, attempted to evade arrest by climbing onto a fifth-floor ledge and threatening to jump. As police arrived at his flat following a tip-off, Abhishek locked himself in, refused to surrender, and tried escaping through the kitchen window. He then began livestreaming the standoff on social media, telling officers, “I’d rather die than surrender.” The Crime Branch quickly involved firefighters and emergency responders. After a nerve-racking three-hour negotiation, Abhishek was safely rescued and arrested. Crime Branch DCP Ajit Rajiyan confirmed that Abhishek, also known as Sanjaybh Singh Tomar, was a long-wanted criminal facing multiple charges across eastern Ahmedabad police stations. His arrest marks the end of a prolonged manhunt, with further investigations now underway to uncover his full criminal network. Murder Caught On Camera: Agra Jeweller Yogesh Chaudhary Shot Dead During Daylight Robbery, Viral Video Surfaces.

Wanted Criminal Nabbed in Ahmedabad

