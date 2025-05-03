In a horrifying incident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the owner of Balaji Jewellers, Yogesh Chaudhary, was shot dead in broad daylight during a robbery attempt. The entire incident was captured on a live video, which has since gone viral. The video shows two masked assailants arriving on a motorcycle at the jewellery store. The robbers entered the shop and threatened the employee, Renu, with a pistol before forcibly taking gold and silver jewellery. After completing the robbery, Yogesh Chaudhary arrived at the store, only to confront the criminals. During the altercation, one of the robbers shot him in the chest, causing him to collapse and die instantly. Local police are investigating the shocking crime and have begun reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspects. The incident has sparked outrage, with residents demanding stronger security measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Murder Caught on Camera in Yavatmal: Man Brutally Kills Elder Brother With Iron Rod on Busy Road Over Family Dispute As Bystanders Watch Silently in Maharashtra; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Agra Jeweller Yogesh Chaudhary Shot Dead During Daylight Robbery

उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा में बालाजी ज्वेलर्स के मालिक योगेश चौधरी की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या करने का लाइव वीडियो देखिए। दो नकाबपोश बदमाश बाइक से शोरूम में घुसे और कर्मचारी रेनू को पिस्टल दिखाकर धमकाया। उन्होंने सोने-चांदी के गहने लूट लिए। उसके बाद योगेश चौधरी जब शोरूम पहुंचे और… pic.twitter.com/VRg82xDVmg — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)