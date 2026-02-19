Sam Altman and Dario Amodei's 'No Hand Holding' While Posing With PM Modi Goes Viral, Sparks Funny Reactions (Pics and Videos)

A light-hearted moment from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 turned into social media gold when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stood side by side with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but pointedly avoided holding hands during the group photo. The two AI leaders, known for their past professional differences after Dario's departure from OpenAI, kept their hands firmly to themselves despite the Prime Minister's attempt at the classic Indian group unity pose. The clip quickly went viral, prompting a flood of amused reactions on X. Yuchen Jin tweeted, “Nothing can make Sam and Dario hold hands, not even the Prime Minister of India!” Aayush called the scene “peak cringe,” observing their visible discomfort. Shubham Sakhuja compared them to “unprepared students forced into a group project.” Trendulkar reminded followers of Dario’s OpenAI exit, while Himanshu quipped that Modi “tried the most Indian thing possible to unite them” but failed spectacularly. Thousands have since shared the fist-raising alternative pose, turning the awkward encounter into one of the event’s most talked-about highlights. PM Narendra Modi Poses With Global Tech Leaders Including Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai at AI Impact Summit (Watch Videos).

'Cringe Cringe Cringe': X User Posts About Sam Altman and Dario Not Holding Hands

Cringe cringe cringe. This is not a political rally. Dude made both Sam Altman and Dario uncomfortable. Only Sundar understood the assignment. This is going to become a meme.pic.twitter.com/mcOSgElOyt — Aayush... (@aayush_ism) February 19, 2026

Sam Altman and Dario Amodei Not Holding Hands

They put Sam and Dario next to each other lol pic.twitter.com/mlP7IqtJeb — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) February 19, 2026

Haha! That's Interesting: X User Posts About Sam Altman and Dario

Haha! This is interesting. The 'gap' is evident! (OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei) pic.twitter.com/Zf6f5bppr6 — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) February 19, 2026

Modiji Tried Uniting Sam Altman and Dario Amodei

modi ji tried most indian thing to unite sam and dario but it didn't work. pic.twitter.com/Z53Df48c0G — himanshu (@himanshustwts) February 19, 2026

Modiji Failed To Make Peace Between Sam and Dario

Modiji failed to make peace between Sam and Dario https://t.co/cKfp1JOWNV pic.twitter.com/7b0KEE8fap — Vikas Sharma (@itsvksharma_) February 19, 2026

Nothing Can Make Sam and Dario Hold Hands, Not Even the Prime Minister of India

This is so hilarious. Nothing can make Sam and Dario hold hands, not even the Prime Minister of India! pic.twitter.com/aRKsjSFXM9 — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) February 19, 2026

Sam Altman and Dario Amodei Not Prepared for a Surprise Test in Class

Sam Altman and Dario Amodei behaved like two students who were not prepared for a surprise test in class. pic.twitter.com/5GwOyFkhRC — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) February 19, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).