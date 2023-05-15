A major violent clash between two groups occurred in Shevgaon of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Sunday night. The clashes erupted over a procession, reports said. The groups also pelted stones at each other. Five people were injured in the attack. Thirty-two people have been detained in connection with the incident so far. Police also recovered sharp weapons from the miscreants. Akola Violence: Internet Services Suspended To Prevent Rumour-Mongering in Maharashtra City After Riots; Uneasy Calm Prevails.

Ahmednagar Violence:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Ahmednagar's Shevgaon where stone pelting was reported last night pic.twitter.com/4gmhvPyvqw — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)