The Air India flight ferrying Indian citizens from Ukraine has arrived at New Delhi's IGI Airport on Tuesday night. The Tata Group-led Air India's rescue flight to Ukrainian capital Kyiv too-off at 7.30 a.m on 22nd February.

Air India plane carrying around 240 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi airport — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2022

Video of Passengers Cheering After Landing Safe in Delhi:

#WATCH | Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine reaches Delhi pic.twitter.com/ctuW0sA7UY — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

