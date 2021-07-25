Alisha Patel, a transwoman from Gujarat, gets recognized by the state government. She received her transgender identity card. Alisha said after being diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, the transformation process took 3 years and cost her Rs 8 lakhs.

