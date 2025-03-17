Today, March 17, the Supreme Court said that the sports associations in India are ailing bodies. The Supreme Court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh observed while hearing a plea moved by the Maharashtra Wrestling Association. "All these sports associations, there is nothing like sports in them. All are ailing bodies, we do not know they are grappling for what," the apex court said during a brief hearing of the case. Notably, the top court's observation comes at a time when multiple cases related to different sports bodies and their management are pending before the High Courts and the apex court. Supreme Court Issues to Centre on PIL Against Current Process of CAG Appointment.

'All Are Ailing Bodies', Says Supreme Court

