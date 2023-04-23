In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab today. Punjab Police have confirmed Amritpal Singh's arrest, and urged citizens to “maintain peace and harmony”. Amritpal Singh Arrested: ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief and Pro-Khalistan Preacher, Arrested From Moga District by Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh Arrested

"#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga," tweets Punjab Police; urges people to maintain peace & harmony and not share any fake news. pic.twitter.com/KErpWy9DoS — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

