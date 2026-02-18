A scooter rider was injured after he fell into an under-construction roadside drain in Kerala's Kozhikode, as captured in shocking CCTV video that surfaced on Wednesday, February 18. The video shows a white car approaching from the opposite direction, prompting the rider to swerve in an apparent attempt to avoid a collision, before losing control and plunging into the open drain. Bystanders quickly rescued the injured rider and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Local residents alleged that road construction work was underway at the site with inadequate warning signage and safety measures in place. Further details are awaited. Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Unbarricaded Roadside Pit in Idukki’s Thodupuzha.

Biker Injured After Falling Into Open Drain in Kerala's Kozhikode

VIDEO | Kerala: A scooter fell into an under-construction drain, injuring a passenger in Kozhikode. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party)#Kerala pic.twitter.com/nFNBrMg9RQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

