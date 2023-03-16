Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has filed a complaint against a designer Aniksha and her father alleging threats and conspiracy. The designer also tried to bribe her with Rs 1 crore seeking her intervention in a criminal case. Mumbai police has not made any arrests so far. Amruta Fadnavis Reshares Her Music Video 'Mood Banaleya' as Valentine’s Day Treat (Watch Video).

Amruta Fadnavis Lodges FIR against Designer

Case registered against a woman designer namely Aniksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs. 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Amruta Fadnavis lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station after receiving… https://t.co/udJPEBb0GH — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

