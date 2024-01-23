Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila made a unique public outreach move on January 23 as she travelled in an APSRTC bus from Palasa to Ichhapuram in the Srikakulam district. The political leader engaged with passengers during the bus journey, interacting with them and creating a buzz around her hands-on approach. The video footage captures YS Sharmila's candid conversations with commuters. Andhra Pradesh: YS Sharmila Hits Out at Brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy After Taking Over As State Congress Chief.

Congress Chief YS Sharmila Travels in Bus, Interacts With Passengers

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila interacts with travellers in a bus in Srikakulam. pic.twitter.com/MHZ2irPLKf — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila interacts with passengers as she travels in an APSRTC bus from Palasa to Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/HR3T6Ge1x5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)