A massive fire broke out at Amar Raja Factory at Mordhanapalle in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the massive blaze erupted at a factory in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor District. As per reports, it is suspected that the fire must have broken out due to electrical short circuit. After the incident came to light, Yadamari police reached the spot. Police officials and Ama Raraja employees are trying to control the fire.

Fire Breaks Out at Amar Raja Factory in Andhra Pradesh

