In a heartwarming incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a police personnel rescued two youths who were drowning in sea water during Kartika month at Bapatla beach. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the police personnel can be seen administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as he goes about saving lives of two youngsters.

Police Personnel Rescue Two Youth

