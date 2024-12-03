Four workers died after a blast occurred at a factory in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch on Tuesday, December 3. The explosion occurred at Detox India Pvt. Ltd. in Ankleshwar in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). Detox India Pvt. Ltd. specialises in industrial waste disposal. More details are awaited. Vadodara IOCL Blast: Explosion Triggers Fire at Indian Oil Corporation’s Refinery in Gujarat, Workers Evacuated (Watch Video).

Ankleshwar Factory Blast:

#WATCH | Gujarat | Four people died in a blast at a factory in Ankleshwar, Bharuch today, confirms Ankleshwar SDM BA Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/sdfv7yTtwN — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

