A police constable tore off his uniform in front of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) outside the SP office in a dramatic episode on Thursday, in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place after a complaint was filed at the SP office accusing the constable of failing to refund the complainant's money. On the other hand, the constable charged that the complainant is a thug who had sold off his father's property. The constable can be heard shouting, "I am ashamed of this uniform” in the video that has gone viral on social media. ‘Where Is Your Home? Where Do You Want To Go?’: UP Police Constable on Allahabad High Court Judge’s Escort Duty Suspended for Asking Questions.

MP Cop Tears Off His Uniform in Bhind:

