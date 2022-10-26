In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a police constable was allegedly suspended for asking a judge about his house. According to reports, the police constable posted in Allahabad High Court judge's escort duty was suspended for asking the judge 'Where is your home, where do you want to go'. An official statement regarding the cop's suspension has also gone viral on social media. UP Shocker: Man’s Head Smashed With Brick After Argument Goes Awry in Ghaziabad, Disturbing Video Goes Viral, Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

Police Constable Suspended for Asking Judge

#UttarPradesh police constable posted in #AllahabadHighCourt judge escort duty was suspended for asking judge 'आपका घर कहाँ है,आपको कहा जाना है' l pic.twitter.com/50FKTkgoXj — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 26, 2022

