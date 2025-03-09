Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today, March 9, that the state government has decided to confer the prestigious Assam Vaibhav Award to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd), the highest civilian award of Assam. While addressing a press conference, CM Sarma highlighted the significant contributions of Lt Gen Kalita, a former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Eastern Command. Lt Gen Kalita, who previously commanded the III Corps at Dimapur, is a decorated officer with multiple honors, including the PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, and VSM. Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Preliminary Probe Found Pakistani National ’Linked’ to Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Elizabeth Colburn Visited India 18 Times’.

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) To Receive Assam Vaibhav Award

Guwahati | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Assam Government has decided to confer the Assam Vaibhav Award - the highest civilian award of the state, to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd)." pic.twitter.com/2YE30gopky — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025

