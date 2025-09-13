A pair of silver Charan Paduka was stolen from the 200-year-old Dadi Maharaj temple in Phulera village of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The theft occurred within the limits of the Chandinagar police station, where a woman, posing as a devotee, was caught on CCTV stealing a sacred item. The video footage shows her offering prayers before swiftly taking the Paduka when no one was around. The temple committee has filed a complaint, and the police have launched an investigation, using CCTV evidence to identify the suspect. Baghpat Shocker: Man Pulls, Drags and Beats Elderly Grandmother in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Baghpat Temple Robbery Video

