A disturbing video has surfaced from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, showing a man brutally assaulting his 80-year-old grandmother inside their home. The accused, identified as Farman, was seen dragging, pulling, and beating the elderly woman in a shocking CCTV video from Basood village under the Singhavali Ahir police station limits. The visuals show him pulling her down from a cot, dragging her by the hair, and forcing her towards the door while asking her to leave the house. Family members present either ignored the incident or failed to stop him, with one woman trying to intervene but being pushed back. The video, which surfaced on September 6, though the incident occurred last month, comes a week after the grandmother reportedly died. Police have now taken cognisance of the viral video and have registered a case against the accused. Baghpat: Youth Swept Away As He Jumps Into Yamuna River After INR 500 Bet With Friends, Police Register Case As Video Goes Viral.

