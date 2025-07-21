Kanwariyas Vandalise Car in Front of Police After It Brushes Against Them in UP's Bareilly (Photo Credits: X/@SachinGupta)

A group of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims allegedly vandalised a car in Bareilly on Monday, July 21, claiming that the vehicle had hit them, even as Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were present at the scene. A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the mob damaging the car while police officers appear to stand by without intervening. Muzaffarnagar: Cops Intervene As Kanwariyas Thrash Biker, Vandalise His Motorcycle With Sticks Over Minor Accident in UP; Video Surfaces.

यूपी : बरेली में साइड लगने पर कांवड़ियों ने पुलिस के सामने ही एक गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ कर दी !! pic.twitter.com/C3UYxki9il — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 21, 2025

